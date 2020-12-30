AVN 90.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.42%)
Mexico reports 12,099 new coronavirus cases, 990 more deaths

  • The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday registered 12,099 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 990 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,401,529 cases and 123,845 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

