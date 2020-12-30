World
Mexico reports 12,099 new coronavirus cases, 990 more deaths
- The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
30 Dec 2020
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday registered 12,099 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 990 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,401,529 cases and 123,845 deaths.
The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
