London copper edges up on weaker US dollar

  • The dollar slumped to multi-year lows against many currencies as traders looked past a new delay in US stimulus checks and maintained bets additional financial aid was still likely.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

HANOI: Copper prices in London rose on Wednesday as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper and more appealing to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2% to $7,876.50 a tonne by 0327 GMT, while the most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.3% to 58,400 yuan ($8,952.66) a tonne.

The dollar slumped to multi-year lows against many currencies as traders looked past a new delay in US stimulus checks and maintained bets additional financial aid was still likely.

The US House of Representatives on Monday approved to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000 from $600, but an approval is still needed at the Senate, which has delayed the vote.

