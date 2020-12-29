AVN 91.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.73%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 145.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.48%)
DCL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
DGKC 113.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.1%)
EFERT 63.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
HASCOL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
HBL 134.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.46%)
JSCL 32.17 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
KAPCO 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.05%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.64%)
OGDC 105.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
PAEL 39.75 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.65%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.68%)
PIOC 103.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.37%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
PPL 90.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PSO 218.51 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.61%)
SNGP 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.26%)
STPL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.58%)
TRG 85.33 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.73%)
UNITY 31.43 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.9%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,611 Increased By ▲ 10.26 (0.22%)
BR30 23,192 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0%)
KSE100 43,734 Increased By ▲ 59.57 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,228 Increased By ▲ 14.62 (0.08%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China's factory activity likely sustained strong expansion in Dec

  • "China Beige Book data continue to show a less robust recovery than official statistics," said Leland Miller, the CEO of the US-based consultancy, in a statement released alongside the survey results.
Reuters 29 Dec 2020

BEIJING: China's factory activity likely maintained a solid pace of expansion in December, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, as the world's second-largest economy steadily recovers from the coronavirus crisis.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to edge down to 52.0 in December from November's 52.1, according to the median forecast of 27 economists polled by Reuters. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity on a monthly basis.

China is on track to become the first to completely shake off the drag from widespread industry shutdowns. November's PMI reading was the highest in more than three years.

Profits at China's industrial firms grew robustly in November for a seventh month of gains, supported by strong industrial production and sales.

The Chinese economy is expected to expand around 2% for the full year - the weakest in over three decades but still much stronger than other major economies still struggling to contain virus infections.

Around two-thirds of executives in China said the country's recovery to pre-COVID conditions is still more than three months away, according to a survey by China Beige Book released Monday.

"China Beige Book data continue to show a less robust recovery than official statistics," said Leland Miller, the CEO of the US-based consultancy, in a statement released alongside the survey results.

The official PMI, which largely focuses on big and state-owned firms, and its sister survey on the services sector, will both be released on Dec. 31.

The private sector Caixin manufacturing PMI will be published on Jan. 4, and the Caixin services PMI survey will be out on Jan. 6.

China's industrial China's factory activity Purchasing Manager's Index Leland Miller Caixin manufacturing

China's factory activity likely sustained strong expansion in Dec

33 more areas of Lahore put under smart lockdown

Boosting ties: High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan next month

National power policy: Govt wants multi-buyer, multi-seller electricity system

Renewed COVID lockdowns likely in Southern California as ICUs stay filled

A historic oil price collapse, with worries headed into 2021

Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms

First US troops vaccinated in South Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

Biden says Trump Pentagon stalling transition, posing risks

Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters

In final days, a weakened Trump faces first veto override

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters