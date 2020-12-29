AVN 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.09%)
EFERT 63.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
EPCL 47.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.23%)
FCCL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
HASCOL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
HBL 134.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.39%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
OGDC 105.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.68 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.47%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 103.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.29%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
PPL 90.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
PSO 218.86 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (1.77%)
SNGP 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.26%)
STPL 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.38%)
TRG 85.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.94%)
UNITY 31.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.64%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,611 Increased By ▲ 10.79 (0.23%)
BR30 23,187 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.02%)
KSE100 43,739 Increased By ▲ 64.67 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,229 Increased By ▲ 15.44 (0.08%)
China stocks fall as material, energy shares drag on profit-taking

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.45% to 10,460.52, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.05% at 26,590.62.
Reuters 29 Dec 2020

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: China stocks dropped on Tuesday, dragged down by material and energy shares, as investors booked profit following the recent rally fuelled by continued policy support and upbeat data underscoring economic recovery.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.33% at 3,386.14 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.26%.

Several sub-indexes recorded losses by the mid-day break, with the material sub-index dropping 1.9%, the energy sub-index falling 1.54% and the consumer staples sector slipping 1.25%.

The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.43%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.77%, while Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.12%?.

The recent rally offered an opportunity for investors to take profits before the year-end, but continued policy support expressed in the latest economic working conference, and signs of economic recovery will back the performance in a long run, said Zhang Qi, an analyst with Haitong Securities.

China's factory activity likely maintained a solid pace of expansion in December, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, as the world's second-largest economy steadily recovers from the coronavirus crisis.

China is scheduled to release its official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) on Thursday.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.45% to 10,460.52, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.05% at 26,590.62.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.18%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 1.52%.

The yuan was quoted at 6.533 per US dollar, 0.08% firmer than the previous close of 6.5383.

