Three minors burnt to death in Karachi's Kashmir Colony

  • Rescue workers say the fire broke out on the ground floor of a two-storey building in which the family was living
  • The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined: Rescuers
Fahad Zulfikar 29 Dec 2020

(Karachi) At least three minors belonging to a family have been burnt to death while three others sustained burn injuries after a fire erupted in a house in Karachi’s Kashmir Colony, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per rescue officials, the victims have been identified as one-year-old Umaima, five-year-old Sania and six-year-old Hamza while the injured included their parents and another child.

Rescue officials shifted the deceased and the injured to a nearby medical facility. They said that the fire broke out on the ground floor of a two-storey building in which the family was living.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined. At least two fire brigade vehicles took part in the extinguishing the blaze.

On December 28, a fire broke out on a cargo ship docked at the Karachi port. The ship was anchored at Berth 11 of the port. The blaze erupted when goods were being off-loaded from the ship.

Port authorities extinguished the fire after hectic efforts of hours. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

