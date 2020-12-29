World
Philippines gives green light to trials of Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine
29 Dec 2020
MANILA: The Philippines has approved a clinical trial for the COVID-19 vaccine of Johnson & Johnson's unit Janssen, the head of its Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday.
The trials could begin in the next few weeks, FDA head Rolando Enrique Domingo told a media briefing.
The FDA is still evaluating the late-stage trial applications of Sinovac and Clover, Domingo said.
