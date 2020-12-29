AVN 90.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
CHCC 146.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.74 (-3.13%)
DCL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.05%)
EFERT 63.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
HASCOL 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.57%)
HBL 134.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUBC 79.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.15%)
KAPCO 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.6%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
OGDC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PAEL 39.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.55%)
PIBTL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.99%)
PIOC 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-3.9%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 91.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
PSO 220.00 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (2.3%)
SNGP 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.72%)
STPL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.32%)
TRG 86.20 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.78%)
UNITY 31.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.64%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.88%)
BR100 4,620 Increased By ▲ 19.34 (0.42%)
BR30 23,285 Increased By ▲ 92.54 (0.4%)
KSE100 43,838 Increased By ▲ 164.16 (0.38%)
KSE30 18,281 Increased By ▲ 67.23 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars gain as US package, Brexit deal encourage risk

  • Last week's Brexit agreement helped support the outlook for global growth, also lifting Asian stocks on Tuesday.
Reuters 29 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars traded slightly higher against the greenback on Tuesday, as risk appetite was boosted by a new stimulus package in the US and a landmark Brexit trade deal.

The Australian dollar, a liquid proxy for risk, rose 16 basis points to $0.7593 in thin trading, as the safe-haven greenback languished near a 2-1/2-year low, as US lawmakers pushed forward with a COVID-19 relief package.

The Aussie is on track to end 2020 more than 8% highe, its biggest annual gain since 2017, having endured a roller coaster year, starting at $0.7007 before falling as low as $0.5469.

Rising iron ore prices, Australia's success in containing the novel coronavirus, global optimism with the advent of successful vaccines, and positive surprises around its economic recovery have fueled the Australian dollar's rally.

"We do expect a solid recovery in 2021, with global growth forecasts at 5.2 per cent - led by the US and China," Stephen Halmarick, economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.

The New Zealand dollar was up at $0.7118 on Tuesday, and was on track for its biggest annual gain since 2012.

Last week's Brexit agreement helped support the outlook for global growth, also lifting Asian stocks on Tuesday.

Australian yields were largely flat on Tuesday, with the 10-year last at 0.972%, compared to 0.968% on Dec. 14.

New Zealand government bonds were lower, sending yields about 2 basis points higher at the short and mid-points of the curve.

Australian government bond futures were little changed, with the three-year bond contract half a tick higher at 99.825 and the 10-year contract 3 ticks up to 98.98.

China USA Brexit trade deal Commonwealth Bank New Zealand dollar Australian government bond Australian and New Zealand dollars Australian bond yields Stephen Halmarick

Australia, NZ dollars gain as US package, Brexit deal encourage risk

Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms

First US troops vaccinated in South Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

Biden says Trump Pentagon stalling transition, posing risks

Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters

In final days, a weakened Trump faces first veto override

Performance contracts: Power Division reconstitutes BoDs of six Discos

Q2, Q3 of 2019-20: Power tariff increased by 14 paisa per unit

PM given briefing on energy sector, ML-1

Govt hints at holding talks with opposition

PM vows to give 'befitting' response to 'anti-military narrative'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters