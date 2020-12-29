Modi idolises Hitler

This apropos a Business Recorder news item "AJK President reminds Modi of fateful end of Hitler's adventurism" carried by the newspaper on Sunday. According to it, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan has reminded Indian PM Narendra Modi the fateful end of Adolf Hitler's adventurism, pointing out if random use of force had been the solution of issues, the Nazi leader would have been ruling Europe and the Soviet Union after the World War II.

Whatever the AJK President has said is nothing but the truth, which is without any omission, embellishment, or alteration. India's intellectual or political regression under the BJP-RSS combine following its victory in the 2014 election was expected, it's highly dangerous nevertheless.

Shahid Minhas (Mirpur, AJK)

