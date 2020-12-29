Markets
CBOT corn adds on export strength
29 Dec 2020
CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures gained for the 11th consecutive trading day higher on Monday, supported by strong exports, analysts said.
The most-active corn futures contract ended 5-1/2 cents higher at $4.56-1/2 per bushel, the highest for a most-active contract since July 15, 2019.
Exporters sold 149,572 tonnes of corn on Monday for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2020/2021 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
For the week, nearly 994,000 tonnes of corn were inspected for export during the week ending December 24, above trade expectations.
