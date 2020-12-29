AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ML-1 project excellent example of Pak-China ties; to create opportunities of industrial development, jobs: PM

  • The Prime Minister expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting of ML-1 project of CPEC.
APP 29 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday describing the ML-1 (Main Line One) project an excellent example of Pakistan-China friendship said that besides establishing the international standards’ modern communication infrastructure, it will create opportunities of industrial development and jobs in the country.

He said that the project, which was part of Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC), will integrate the country’s ports with land routes, enabling Pakistan to timely export its products in the international market and earn precious foreign exchange.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting of ML-1 project of CPEC.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen. ® Asim Saleem Bajwa, Secretaries Railways, Economic Affairs, Finance, Planning Division and other senior officers.

The Prime Minister, who was briefed in detail about the ML-1 project and the current status, expressed his satisfaction over the progress made so far.

He said that since ML-1 was most expensive among the CPEC projects in terms of cost, it will add a new chapter of relations between Pakistan and China.

Azam Khan Swati apprised the Prime Minister of Pakistan Railway’s integration plan for ML-1 project.

CPEC Azam Khan Swati Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan China ML 1 project

ML-1 project excellent example of Pak-China ties; to create opportunities of industrial development, jobs: PM

New Covid strain: Pakistan extends ban on flights from UK

K-P Govt declares 'extreme cold weather emergency' as temperature reaches freezing levels

Israel, UAE working together to eliminate UN aid agency for Palestine refugees: Report

Pfizer delays vaccine deliveries to 8 EU nations: Spain

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week

Pakistan deeply concerned over illegal confinement of Kashmiri leaders by Indian govt: FO

UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai

Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters