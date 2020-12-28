Karachi’s mercury may drop seven-year low today: Met office

The Pakistan meteorological department has predicted that Karachi may record its lowest temperature in seven years today (Monday) while the mercury may further drop in the coming week.

Provincial capital of Sindh had recorded its lowest temperature of 6°C in 2013.

As per the Met department, another cold wave is expected to grip the port city in January while It could also rain in the city from January 6-7.

A new wave of westerly winds has entered the country due to which the severity of cold will increase in Karachi from Monday to Friday, said the Met office. Strong winds are likely to blow in the city from Sunday.

It said that the weather was expected to drop down to the single-digit in Karachi.

Meanwhile, M2 Motorway from Lahore to Islamabad, Pindi Phattian and M3 from Lahore to Nankana Shaib were shut due to the fog.

According to the Met office, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and adjoining areas may see rainfall Monday morning. It forecast more snowfall in Murree, Galiyat, Swat, Kohistan, and parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.