China foreign ministry says firmly rejects new U.S. law on Tibet policy

  • The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday said it firmly rejected new U.S. legislation on Tibet signed into law by President Donald Trump over the weekend.
Reuters 28 Dec 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday said it firmly rejected new U.S. legislation on Tibet signed into law by President Donald Trump over the weekend.

Tibet-related issues are domestic affairs, Zhao Lijian, a ministry spokesman, said at a regular media briefing.

The Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020 calls for the establishment of a U.S. consulate in Lhasa and the absolute right of Tibetans to choose a successor to the Dalai Lama.

The United States should stop using Taiwan to meddle in China’s domestic affairs, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law the Taiwan Assurance Act of 2020.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

The act was included in a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package Trump signed on Sunday.

