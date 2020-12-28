AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
Defusing confrontation: Track-II dialogue between govt, opposition has begun, claims Durrani

  • Durrani says there are people who can bring the situation back to normal and instead of keeping such people behind the bars, they should be given a chance to play a role in this situation
  • PDM's decision to resign from assemblies is a major threat to democracy as well as the national economy, says PML-F leader
Fahad Zulfikar 28 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) secretary general Muhammad Ali Durrani has claimed that track-II dialogue between the government and opposition parties to defuse confrontation-like situation has commenced, local media reported.

Speaking during a TV programme on Monday, Durrani said the PML-F want to resolve issues between the government and opposition. “Track-II dialogue has begun and it can clearly be seen,” he remarked.

He said there are people who can bring the situation back to normal. “Instead of keeping such people behind the bars, they should be provided a chance to play a role in this situation,” he suggested.

On December 25, Durrani met Shahbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail, stressing the need for grand dialogue. He said all parties should adopt a way of reconciliation before start of any confrontation.

The PML-F secretary general said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decision to resign from assemblies is a major threat to democracy as well as the national economy.

