Rise in Number of Patients Benefiting from Health Insurance in KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has witnessed a rise in number of patients benefiting from Health Insurance (Zone 1 & 2)

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Sehat Insaf Card facility for all citizens of KP. As part of this facility, the KP Government is providing Health Insurance up to 1,000,000 rupees each year to all families.

The distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards in KP has been categorized in six zones. In these zones, 6.05 million families comprising of 30.5 million individuals would be issued Sehat Insaf Cards.

More than half of KP districts have already covered by Health Insurance and 6 more districts will be covered in this week by the 1st of January 2021. These six districts include Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi and Haripur.

All the remaining districts, including Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and D.I Khan will be covered by the 31st January 2021.