Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

  • Pakistan is an amazing country with diversity in terms of weather, landscape, biodiversity and a rich cultural heritage
  • Many of the scenic parts in the country still remain unexplored and a huge tourism potential exists: Kaminara
Fahad Zulfikar 28 Dec 2020

(Karachi) European Union Ambassador Androulla Kaminara has said that Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists and travelers, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

Expressing views during an interview in Islamabad, she said Pakistan is an amazing country with diversity in terms of weather, landscape, biodiversity and a rich cultural heritage.

She added that the people in Pakistan are welcoming and hospitable. The EU envoy maintained that many of the scenic parts in Pakistan still remain unexplored and a huge tourism potential exists, particularly in the stunning northern part of the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government will promote tourism sector to boost economy. For the purpose, the PM also constituted the National Coordination Committee on Tourism to implement the National Tourism Strategy, for boosting tourism and creating employment.

The committee has been tasked to devise a strategy to ensure affordable domestic tourism in a systemic manner. It will also do geo-mapping of all tourist spots and profiling of hospitality business, related products and services.

The committee will identify policy and legislative impediments to tourism development and give recommendations to create an enabling environment for the sector.

