Govt has 'very little' left to spend as half of its revenue collections being used for debt repayment: PM

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government has 'very little' left to spend on the people because half of its revenue collections are being used for debt repayment.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the premier said: “I am aware of the needs of the people, but when the ‘corrupt’ rule the country, the entire system under which people’s needs should be serviced is destroyed.”

“The government has ‘very little’ left to spend on the people due to half of its collections being used for debt repayment in the first year and in the second, even more than that due to accrued interest,” he said.

Prime Minister Khan asked: “If they don’t punish such people, what kind of example are we setting for our children? That the powerful can get away with anything and the jails are only for the poor?”

On December 26, Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out at opposition, saying giving an 'NRO' to corrupt mafia by any government would be the biggest treason.

"I have never seen any opposition targeting army... just for sake of an NRO through blackmailing or pressure tactics. If any government gives an NRO to these thieves, it would a bigger treason than the one committed by an enemy," he stated.