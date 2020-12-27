Expelled JUI-F leaders likely to announce new bloc against Fazl

(Karachi) Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leaders, who have been expelled from the party, are expected to meet in Islamabad on December 29 where they could announce launching of a new bloc, Dawn reported on Sunday.

As per details, the development comes amid displeasure by senior leaders of the JUI-F over throwing out Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb and Maulana Shujaul Mulk from the party. Reportedly, the expelled leaders will launch their own faction against Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

However, Maulana Shuja, who is amongst those expelled, said that the expulsion of senior JUI-F leaders is illegal as the party did not adopted a proper process.

A JUI-F member said that the four leaders and other like-minded members of the party would meet in Islamabad and attend the meeting. The leaders are expected to announce their future line of action at a press conference after the meeting.

It is reported that the group is being led by former chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology Maulana Sherani, who had been the chief of Balochistan chapter of the JUI-F for about 32 years.

Tactics to evade NAB

Hurling criticism on JUI-F chief, Maulana Shuja said that Fazlur Rehman is using senior party leaders against the state institutions to save himself from corruption cases being filed by NAB. "If Maulana sahib is clean, he should present his record before NAB and everything would be clear.” he said.

Shuja added that Fazl is asking party workers to stage sit-ins just because of notices issued to him by the accountability watchdog.

Commenting on the matter, Hafiz Hussain said he was removed from his post for rejecting the allegations leveled by Nawaz Sharif against the military leadership. He added Nawaz's accusations are against JUI-F's policies and termed the PDM alliance as "unnatural."

Fazl is paid politician

Meanwhile, the expelled leaders are stated to be in contact with JUI-F Nazaryati which had parted ways with JUI-F in 2007 over resentment on various issues.

Naib emir of JUI-F Nazaryati Maulana Abdul Qadir Luni said that Maulana Fazl is using politics for his own gains as he has appointed his son as parliamentary leader of the JUI-F in the National Assembly and made his brother a senator.

Luni maintained Fazlur Rehman is a “paid politician” who is striving to come into power to get a NRO for himself and others. He said that the PTI government should complete its tenure.

He said that the PDM is hatching conspiracies against the country as part of a plan. He said that the joint opposition alliance is divided to protect their vested interests.