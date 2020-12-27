AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
OGDC 105.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Expelled JUI-F leaders likely to announce new bloc against Fazl

  • Expelled leaders will meet in Islamabad on December 29 where they would announce future line of action
  • Maulana Shuja says that the expulsion of JUI-F leaders is illegal as the party did not adopted a proper process
  • JUI-F Nazaryati Naib Emir Maulana Abdul Qadir Luni says Fazlur Rehman is a “paid politician” who is striving to come into power to get a NRO for himself
Fahad Zulfikar 27 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leaders, who have been expelled from the party, are expected to meet in Islamabad on December 29 where they could announce launching of a new bloc, Dawn reported on Sunday.

As per details, the development comes amid displeasure by senior leaders of the JUI-F over throwing out Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb and Maulana Shujaul Mulk from the party. Reportedly, the expelled leaders will launch their own faction against Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

However, Maulana Shuja, who is amongst those expelled, said that the expulsion of senior JUI-F leaders is illegal as the party did not adopted a proper process.

A JUI-F member said that the four leaders and other like-minded members of the party would meet in Islamabad and attend the meeting. The leaders are expected to announce their future line of action at a press conference after the meeting.

It is reported that the group is being led by former chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology Maulana Sherani, who had been the chief of Balochistan chapter of the JUI-F for about 32 years.

Tactics to evade NAB

Hurling criticism on JUI-F chief, Maulana Shuja said that Fazlur Rehman is using senior party leaders against the state institutions to save himself from corruption cases being filed by NAB. "If Maulana sahib is clean, he should present his record before NAB and everything would be clear.” he said.

Shuja added that Fazl is asking party workers to stage sit-ins just because of notices issued to him by the accountability watchdog.

Commenting on the matter, Hafiz Hussain said he was removed from his post for rejecting the allegations leveled by Nawaz Sharif against the military leadership. He added Nawaz's accusations are against JUI-F's policies and termed the PDM alliance as "unnatural."

Fazl is paid politician

Meanwhile, the expelled leaders are stated to be in contact with JUI-F Nazaryati which had parted ways with JUI-F in 2007 over resentment on various issues.

Naib emir of JUI-F Nazaryati Maulana Abdul Qadir Luni said that Maulana Fazl is using politics for his own gains as he has appointed his son as parliamentary leader of the JUI-F in the National Assembly and made his brother a senator.

Luni maintained Fazlur Rehman is a “paid politician” who is striving to come into power to get a NRO for himself and others. He said that the PTI government should complete its tenure.

He said that the PDM is hatching conspiracies against the country as part of a plan. He said that the joint opposition alliance is divided to protect their vested interests.

meeting criticism JUIF Fazlur Rehman expelled leaders new bloc revolt

Expelled JUI-F leaders likely to announce new bloc against Fazl

Govt has 'very little' left to spend as half of its revenue collections being used for debt repayment: PM

Public blame game detrimental to Afghan peace process and for enhanced bilateral ties: FO

Pakistan’s trade with Africa reaches US $ 4.18 billion in 2019-20: Razak Dawood

Opposition all set to hold power show at PPP-hosted public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Gold imports fall 44pc in 5 months

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 58 deaths, 1,853 new infections in 24 hours

Covid, pandemic and lockdown: how 2020 changed the world

Europe begins vaccine rollout as new virus strain spreads fears

Four Pak Army officers, soldiers martyred in Gilgit Baltistan helicopter crash

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters