Democrats clean sweep KPC election

KARACHI: Fazil Jamili was elected president and Rizwan Bhatti Secretary as The Democrats panel clean swept the annual elections of the Karachi Press Club on Saturday.

According to election results, Fazil Jamili bagged 607 votes against United Panel's presidential candidate Habib Khan Ghori who got 560 votes.

While The Democrats' Rizwan Bhatti secured 843 votes against United Panel's Muhammed Qasim who managed to secure 308 votes.

Other KPC office-bearers from The Democrats who returned successful are vice president Shazia Hassan (754 votes), Treasurer Abdul Waheed Rajpar (844 votes) and Joint Secretary Saqib Saghir (822 votes).

The Democrats panel also won all seven seats of the Governing Body.

The elected Governing Body members are Abdul Aziz Sanghor, Hamidur Rehman, Farooq Sami, Muhammed Nabeel, Abdul Waseeh Qureshi, Salman Saadat Khan and Abdul Rasheed Memon.

