Capital City witnesses sharp rise in street crimes

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has witnessed a sharp rise in street crimes as more than nine incidents of robbery or theft, and eight cases of carjacking were reported to various police stations during last week. According to data gathered by Business Recorder, four persons were murdered and three people were kidnapped from the various parts of the city in the same period.

The most active areas for the criminal gangs were within the limits of Ramna, Shalimar, Sabzi Mandi, Industrial Area, Secretariat, and Lohi Bher police stations. During last week, Ramna police station registered two cases of murder and one case of auto theft.

Haroon Khan lodged a complaint with Ramna police station that the accused, Shaban and others shot his father, Shah Alam Khan, dead. Another, Zubair Khan informed Ramna police station that the accused, Misar Khan and others allegedly killed his uncle, Bashir.

Auto thieves stole a bike bearing registration number, BAR-166, belonging to Muhammad Hanif from the limits of the same police station. Shalimar police station registered three cases of robbery during last week. Haseeb Alam informed Shalimar police station that unknown armed persons broke into his house and snatched cash, gold ornament worth Rs800,000 and escaped from the scene.

Another, Sultan Hayat, registered a complaint with Shalimar police station that unidentified persons stole cash, gold ornament, and watches worth Rs781,000. Similarly, Haseeb Saeed informed Shalimar police station that unknown robbers broke locks of his house, and stole cash and gold ornaments worth Rs1,096,500.

Auto thieves stole a car bearing registration number, BW-930, belonging to Ferhan Khan worth Rs2,500,000 and lifted a Suzuki van bearing registration number, RIA-294, belonging to Amir Saeed worth Rs600,000 from the limits of Industrial Area police station.

In the same period, the Secretariat police station registered one case of auto theft and a case of murder. Carjackers stole a bike bearing registration number, KIP-1240 belonging to Saqib Khursheed worth Rs35,000. Ameer Ali registered a complaint with Secretariat police station that his son, Shehzad Ali, killed his daughter, after she refused to give him money.

One case each of auto theft and snatching at gunpoint were reported to Sabzi Mandi police station during last week. Car lifters stole a car bearing registration MB-298 worth Rs350,000. Another, Shakir Bilal, registered a complaint with Sabzi Mandi police station that two armed persons snatched cash and gold ornament from him and his wife worth Rs800,000 at gunpoint.

During last week, Lohi Bher police registered one case of robbery and snatching at gunpoint. Jehan Ara lodged a complaint with Lohi Bher police station that unknown persons snatched cash, mobile from her worth Rs50,000. Muhammad Ilyas informed Lohi Bher police station that accused Irbab Hussain snatched purse from his daughter containing cash and mobile phone worth Rs50,000.

In the same period, one case each of auto theft was reported to Tarnol and Noon police stations, while Shams Colony and Shahzad Town registered one case of robbery during last week.

