Gold price up by Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold price on Saturday increased by Rs 600 per tola on the local market, traders said.

This price increase in the precious metal made it costlier to Rs 113350 per tola.

Price of gold per 10 grams also went up by Rs 515 to Rs 97180 on the domestic market.

Gold was quoted trading for $1880 per ounce, up by $7 on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs 1260 per tola, Rs 1080.24 per 10 grams, and $25.85 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020