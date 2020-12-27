Mustafa Kamal holds MQM responsible for Karachi's problems

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday slammed MQM decision to ask for public support and said that enraged people with shoes in their hands are waiting for MQM which is now asking for public consent after getting the controversial Census 2017 results approved by the federal cabinet as it ran its entire 2018 election campaign on the issue of 7 million missing people of Karachi in the census, however when the time came to defend the rights of Karachi, it deliberately let the federal cabinet approve the controversial census results.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui's name was mentioned by apprehended RAW agents in their JIT that it was Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui who handed over Muhajir youth to the Indian intelligence agency RAW for training.

MQM would never resign from the ministries as they would be arrested as soon as they secede from the government, hence giving priority to its ministries over the people of Karachi.

The census was held after a long span of 18 years, has been rejected by every segment of life. The ID cards issued by NADRA with permanent addresses of Karachi are over 25 million. The number of people in the voter lists is high while the number in the census results is very low.

Every conscious person termed the controversial census an anti-Pakistan move. "We ask those who holds the power reign of the country as to how many more certificates of patriotism will the people of Karachi have to present in order to consider them equal citizens? Why is Pakistan's political elite and rulers are afraid of Karachi that despite being the economic lifeline of the country, Karachiites are forced to live third class lives."

Karachi is an ill-fated city having a global stature due to its resources, potential and diversity but those who run Pakistan do not even consider it as a part of Pakistan. The world chooses such cities and makes them their capitals.

The status of federal capital was unjustly snatched away from Karachi and a new city - Islamabad as federal capital was built from dust. When the move did not bore the desired results, all the factories of the people who migrated here after partition who brought money, trade, education, health, business and industry were taken away by Bhutto government overnight.

Those bureaucrats who were the basis of Pakistan's prestige were dismissed overnight after making them as OSDs, during the same period, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto implemented a unjust quota system and unjustly massacred merit and created a wall of invisible hatred between the the two brothers of Sindh; the Muhajirs and the Sindhis.

The Sindhi brothers have suffered the most from the quota system. PSP chief expressed these views while addressing a crowded press conference. He further said that references were being leveled against the opposition leaders but no reference are being taken up against Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aamir Khan and Wasim Akhtar as they are the allies of the government.

The MQM kept crying for resources and authority instead of serving the people, but kept mum when the local government powers were being taken away by the PPP. They were allies of the PPP-led provincial government and they themselves handed over the local government resources and authority to the PPP.

During the last 13 years, water was stopped for Karachi, no government bus was brought on the roads, medicines are running short in hospitals, this is the extreme oppression against Karachi and all this oppression was committed by the so-called representative party of this city while it was in government.