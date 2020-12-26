AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan rejects Indian PM’s preposterous claims about situation in IIOJK

  • The ‘new chapter’ that the RSS-BJP regime is writing in IIOJK is one marked by brutal military siege since 5 August 2019, says FO.
  • “Nor can they divert attention from the core issue of the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination,” says FO spokesperson.
BR Web Desk Updated 26 Dec 2020

Pakistan on Saturday rejected Indian Prime Minister’s preposterous and fallacious claims about ‘democracy’ in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), following the so-called election of “district development council”.

According a statement released by the Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the RSS-BJP brand of ‘democracy’ only means the muzzling of the Kashmiri voice and will, under the bayonets of Indian army guns.

He said that the ‘new chapter’ that the RSS-BJP regime is writing in IIOJK is one marked by brutal military siege since 5 August 2019, egregious violations of human rights in the occupied territory, and untold sufferings for the Kashmiri people.

The spokesperson maintained that the false Indian narratives can neither deceive the Kashmiri people nor mislead the international community.

“Nor can they divert attention from the core issue of the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination,” he added.

Furthermore, the FO said that rather than resort to diversions and obfuscations, India should end its illegal occupation and meet its obligation of holding a plebiscite allowing the Kashmiris to exercise their right of self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

