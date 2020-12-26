AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 105.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PIA offers Winter Special Offer for Domestic Passengers

  • PIA will increase the number of domestic flights as part of its winter special offer for domestic flights.
BR Web Desk Updated 26 Dec 2020

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) introduced a winter special offer for domestic passengers today. PIA will increase the number of domestic flights as part of this offer, as reported by ARY News.

PIA's winter special offer will be effective from 25th to 31st December. 25 to 31. The flights will be operated between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

The fare for these KLI flights would be Rs 7,800, while the return tickets would be priced at Rs 15,600.

In addition to this, PIA has also introduced discounts for those traveling to Skardu and Gilgit. The national flag carrier announced that a minimum one-way fare of Rs6,915 will be charged for flights from Islamabad to Skardu and Gilgit.

With these special fares, PIA hopes to accommodate those who are travelling during the current weather conditions and the pandemic.

PIA

PIA offers Winter Special Offer for Domestic Passengers

At 18.18%, Mirpur's COVID-19 positivity rate highest in the country: NCOC

Pakistan is fully prepared to deal with all sorts of 'nefarious designs' of enemies: Naval Chief

Presence of Taliban fighters, leaders in Pakistan ‘violate Afghanistan's national sovereignty’: Kabul

Legendary Soviet double agent George Blake dies aged 98

Maulana Fazlur Rehman excuses himself from attending Benazir's death anniversary event

Decision on reopening educational institutions to be taken on Jan 4: Shafqat Mahmood

SAPM explains sale-purchase LNG mechanism

Suggestion to retain CEOs of Discos: Cabinet grills top brass of Power Division

Foreign investment: PSX saw $284.832 million outflow in FY19: SECP

NPPMCL pays Rs5.69 billion to PDFL as part payment of debt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters