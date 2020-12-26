PIA offers Winter Special Offer for Domestic Passengers

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) introduced a winter special offer for domestic passengers today. PIA will increase the number of domestic flights as part of this offer, as reported by ARY News.

PIA's winter special offer will be effective from 25th to 31st December. 25 to 31. The flights will be operated between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

The fare for these KLI flights would be Rs 7,800, while the return tickets would be priced at Rs 15,600.

In addition to this, PIA has also introduced discounts for those traveling to Skardu and Gilgit. The national flag carrier announced that a minimum one-way fare of Rs6,915 will be charged for flights from Islamabad to Skardu and Gilgit.

With these special fares, PIA hopes to accommodate those who are travelling during the current weather conditions and the pandemic.