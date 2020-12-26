For the first time, Euro V standard diesel imported into Pakistan

For the first time, Euro V diesel has been imported in Pakistan, after the state-owned oil marketing company PSO imported Euro V quality diesel for the country as a ship carrying Euro-five diesel anchored at the port of Karachi.

According to a PSO spokesperson, Euro V diesel will be introduced across the country in January 2021. Euro V diesel has been imported keeping in view the government's increase in clean fuel energy.

Back in August, it was learnt that PSO has started to import Euro-V standard fuel into the country, in an effort to import better quality fuel, primarily aimed at protecting the environment from climate change and global warming.

Spokesperson of the Petroleum Division said a policy had been formulated for switching of petrol imports to Euro-V specifications from August 2020, and all imports of diesel will be conformed to Euro-V standard by January 2021, in order to revolutionise the fuel mix of the country.

The Euro-V petrol will help to cut down the sulphur content to avoid the air pollution but also to improve the health of vehicles that have been affected by low-quality fuel.

The government is encouraging private OMCs to introduce better grade fuel to protect the environment.