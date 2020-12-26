AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
JGB yields drift higher after weak BOJ buying operation

  • Yields were also supported by a sense of relief after Britain and the European Union agreed a free trade deal, averting economic turmoil at the year's end - the deadline for Brexit.
Reuters 26 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Yields on some Japanese government bond futures drifted higher on Friday in holiday-thinned trade after weak results from a Bank of Japan debt buying operation pushed down futures prices.

Yields were also supported by a sense of relief after Britain and the European Union agreed a free trade deal, averting economic turmoil at the year's end - the deadline for Brexit.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to 151.95, with trading volume of 8,156 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.010pc.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.390pc.

The 30-year JGB yield climbed 0.5 basis point to 0.625pc, but the 40-year JGB yield held steady at 0.665pc.

At the middle of the yield curve, the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.115pc.

