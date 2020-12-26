Quiad-e-Azam's golden principles provides strong foundation to Pakistan: CM Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s golden principles of unity, organization and convictions provide a strong foundation to Pakistan as need to implement them for betterment of the country.

In his massage on the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhamamd Ali Jinnah, he said it was necessary for us to maintain full unity in our ranks. in order to meet the challenges facing the country today.

He said the Qaid's golden principals needs to implement so that the country could be development according to his dream.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal also paid rich tribute to marvelous services of Quaid-e-Azam on his birthday.

He further said that the traditional enemy of Pakistan has started conspiracies to destabilize our homeland which would be foiled by unity of nation and contribution of armed forces.