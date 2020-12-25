Business & Finance
Turkish central bank will not use interest rate corridor or sell forex
- The central bank's Twitter account quoted him as saying the bank will not buy or sell forex to determine an exchange rate.
Updated 26 Dec 2020
ANKARA: Turkey's central bank will not use its late liquidity window rate or an interest rate corridor as a replacement for its main policy tool in 2021, Governor Naci Agbal was quoted as saying by state-owned Anadolu news agency.
Agbal was speaking at a parliamentary commission.
He added that the bank will aim to increase its forex reserves in a transparent way.
