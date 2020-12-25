AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 146.38 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
DGKC 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
EFERT 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
EPCL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
HASCOL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
HUBC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
JSCL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
KAPCO 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
OGDC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
PIOC 101.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.61%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PSO 217.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.07%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Modi calls farmer protests over contested laws politically motivated

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that protests by farmers against three laws brought by his government were politically motivated, as he touted the success of an agricultural scheme launched last year.
  • Thousands of farmers from several Indian states have been camped on the outskirts of New Delhi for over a month, blocking highways to demand that Modi’s government repeal the farm laws passed in September that they say threaten their livelihoods.
Reuters 25 Dec 2020

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that protests by farmers against three laws brought by his government were politically motivated, as he touted the success of an agricultural scheme launched last year.

Thousands of farmers from several Indian states have been camped on the outskirts of New Delhi for over a month, blocking highways to demand that Modi’s government repeal the farm laws passed in September that they say threaten their livelihoods.

But Modi’s virtual public address on Friday was not focused on the laws under contention.

Instead, he spoke via video conferencing to seven farmers from different states, asking them how they had benefited from ‘PM Kisan’ - a cash transfer scheme his government launched in February, 2019, under which farmers get minimum income support.

The farmers Modi spoke with on Friday praised his scheme - but none were among the thousands who have been protesting.

Modi repeatedly said “some people” were spreading lies and rumours about farmers’ troubles, and dismissed the protests as motivated by political opponents.

“All these people who are protesting in support of farmers, what did they do when they were in power?” he said, referring to opposition politicians. “Those with political motives...are firing the gun from the farmers’ shoulders.”

Modi also said he was open to discussions with farmers. “I ask even those opposing me today, that my government is ready to talk to them on farmer issues...I urge our farmers to not be misled by anyone.”

At least six rounds of talks between Modi’s government and farmer leaders on the new laws have failed.

Modi used his address to also to take a dig at his political rivals, chiefly the fiery leader of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, ahead of legislative assembly elections in the state in 2021. Modi alleged that Banerjee’s government was not allowing the farmers in its state to benefit from Modi’s federal scheme.

Narendra Modi India farmer protests Sikh Protests Modi government

Modi calls farmer protests over contested laws politically motivated

Pakistan issues notices to Google, Wikipedia for disseminating 'sacrilegious content'

JUI-F expels four party leaders including Maulana Sherani

Let us live the Quaid’s ideals of 'Unity, Faith and Discipline': PM Imran

U.S State Department Condemns Daniel Pearl Case Ruling

President reaffirms nation’s pledge to follow Quaid’s ideals to make Pakistan strong, prosperous

Nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s 145th birth anniversary today

Master plan for establishing five terminals: Amendments approved by ECC

MoF links economic outlook to intensity of pandemic

Hafeez for timely provision of economic data

PM underscores need for showcasing govt’s achievements

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters