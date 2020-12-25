AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CPEC projects progressing despite COVID-19 pandemic: PCJCCI president

  • The timely implementation of the CPEC projects is one of the manifestations of time-tested friendship between the two countries that even the pandemic could not affect.
APP 25 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects have achieved major progress despite grave economic and health challenges, posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will help Pakistan sustain the emerging economic challenges.

This was stated by Pak-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President SM Naveed in a meeting of its think-tank here on Thursday.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Daud Ahmed, Vice President Khalid Raffique Chaudhry, Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif and a number of executive committee members attended the session.

The PCJCCI president said that as the global economy still faces uncertainties amid the pandemic, a more independent, resilient and flexible industrial chain, under CPEC could lay down a strong foundation for the growth of Pakistan's economy.

He said the biggest dividends people of Pakistan are going to witness due to CPEC in the coming days are creation of massive local jobs, transformation of technology, particularly in the newer areas of science and technology, industrialization and agriculture.

He appreciated the government for building more independent and controllable industrial chains to help Pakistan better cope with economic risks amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighting the weak areas of industries, the joint chamber's SVP Daud Ahmed said that China is helping Pakistan to ensure better implementation of key projects targeting breakthroughs in key technologies and solutions to bottlenecks while encouraging businesses to focus on their areas of strength and forge new cutting-edge technologies.

He added that China's industrial chain is not just to cushion the outbreak's fallout on manufacturing, but a foundation for the both nations to better pursue the new dual-circulation development pattern and foreign markets boosting each other.

The VP Khalid Raffique Choudhry said that China has the world's largest industrial system and efforts to boost the modernization level of industrial chains that will also help Pakistan to become a hub of manufacturing.

The timely implementation of the CPEC projects is one of the manifestations of time-tested friendship between the two countries that even the pandemic could not affect.

While, Salahuddin Hanif said that each country in the world was placing more emphasis on supply chain management in line with the emerging international situations.

The global industrial chain is vastly being reconstructed, which also offers an opportunity for Pakistan to better participate in this formulation process in accordance with international rules, he added.

Technology Agriculture CPEC COVID PCJCCI Salahuddin Hanif Khalid Raffique Chaudhry

CPEC projects progressing despite COVID-19 pandemic: PCJCCI president

Mining company TTC approaches Virgin Islands court for enforcement of Reko Diq award against Pakistan

Daniel Pearl murder case: Omar Sheikh may be released from Karachi jail in hours

COAS, DG ISI meet PM Khan at PM house; Pakistan's internal, external security discussed

'It is not Pakistan': Israel minister says about reports of next Muslim country to normalise ties

Companies raised Rs35.4bn through IPOs, Right Issues at PSX in 2020

Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers

Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus

PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million

One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter

Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters