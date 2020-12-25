PDM parties not on same page: Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed political situation in the country during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Thursday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, talking to the SAPM Chan, said the government would complete its constitutional term, adding that all plans of opposition to destabilize the government would fail.

He said political parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were not on the same page, adding that every political party had its own personal agenda.

Sarwar said the PDM, which dreamed of overthrowing the government, were unable to understand what to do because the people were not with the opposition.

“The masses stand by the government and its policies while the people have rejected anarchist politics of the opposition”, he said, adding that ever since PTI came to power, the opposition had been making plans against the government but all their plans from A to Z would flop.

Sarwar said the PDM rallies were the reason for the spike in coronavirus cases in the country, adding that agenda of the opposition's protest politics was nothing but chaos and disorder.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said the PTI would achieve clear victory in the Senate elections, adding that the government would not retreat on its principles stance of transparency, merit and equality.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan said the agenda of the political opponents to destabilize the country would fail.

He said there was no threat to the government from the protests of the opposition and the PTI would complete its term.