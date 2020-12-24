AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
Britain says post-Brexit trade deal is done

  • We have taken back control of our money, borders, laws, trade and our fishing waters.
  • The deal is the biggest bilateral trade deal signed by either side, covering trade worth £668bn in 2019.
Reuters Updated 24 Dec 2020

LONDON: Britain clinched a Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire.

Below is the text of a statement issued by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office:

"Deal is done.

Everything that the British public was promised during the 2016 referendum and in the general election last year is delivered by this deal.

  • We have taken back control of our money, borders, laws, trade and our fishing waters

  • The deal is fantastic news for families and businesses in every part of the UK. We have signed the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU

  • The deal is the biggest bilateral trade deal signed by either side, covering trade worth £668bn in 2019.

  • The deal also guarantees that we are no longer in the lunar pull of the EU, we are not bound by EU rules, there is no role for the European Court of Justice and all of our key red lines about returning sovereignty have been achieved. It means that we will have full political and economic independence on 1st January 2021.

  • A points-based immigration system will put us in full control of who enters the UK and free movement will end

  • We have delivered this great deal for the entire United Kingdom in record time, and under extremely challenging conditions, which protects the integrity of our internal market and Northern Ireland's place within it.

  • We have got Brexit done and we can now take full advantage of the fantastic opportunities available to us as an independent trading nation, striking trade deals with other partners around the world."

