Country's governance system has become corrupt, says IHC CJ

(Karachi) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah has said that the country's governance system has become corrupt, local media reported on Thursday. He added that most people do not even have access to cheap and speedy justice.

The IHC CJ gave the remarks while hearing case against increasing crime incidents in Islamabad and obstacles in the delivery of justice. Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar also appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, CJ Minallah pointed out the flaws in the justice system, saying no one has ever paid attention to improve conditions in district courts, which deals with problems of a common man.

"You are the adviser on accountability, so I suggest you go to the accountability courts yourself and examine the conditions there," Justice Minallah said. "The judges in those courts do not even have the staff for dictation. There is a lot of work pressure and there is shortage of staff."

The chief justice added that judges are ready to work day and night if the executives cooperate with them.

"You should visit the accountability courts and brief the prime minister about the situation," Justice Minallah told Akbar.

Responding to the judge's remarks, Akbar said he has been appearing in the same courts for quite some time, adding that the situation in courts did not worsen overnight and it took 40 years of neglect to reach the current stage.

"Advisers do not have executive authority, we can only provide suggestions," Akbar said. "We will do whatever we can to improve the conditions of special courts."

Justice Minallah remarked that instead of increasing the number of courts, authorities concerned should work on making the working conditions of the existing courts better. "I have received many complaints related to property and encroachments," Justice Minallah said. "This cannot happen without the knowledge of the revenue officers."

"The system of governance in this country has become corrupt," the chief justice concluded.