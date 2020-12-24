AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
Trump vetoes $740 billion defense bill

  • President Donald Trump vetoed the newly formulated defense bill, which allocates $740 billion to outline Pentagon's broader policy.
    *Trump, without providing specific details, called this defense legislation as "It is a 'gift' to China and Russia".
BR Web Desk Updated 24 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: On Wednesday, President Donald Trump vetoed the newly formulated defense bill, which allocates $740 billion to outline Pentagon's broader policy.

In a lengthy and vociferous statement to the Congress, President Trump stated that "Unfortunately, the Act fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military's history, and contradicts efforts by my administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions".

Trump, without providing specific details, called this defense legislation as "It is a 'gift' to China and Russia".

Earlier this month, the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed in both the Congress and the Senate by significant margins, ruling out the likelihood of a Presidential veto.

On Monday, Congress is expected to vote to override the President's veto, keeping crucial defense modernisation plans functioning.

Democratic leader Sen. Chuck Schumer stated that "Donald Trump just vetoed a pay raise for our troops so he can defend dead Confederate traitors," adding that "Democrats will vote to override it".

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mentioned in a statement that "Disturbingly, Trump is using his final hours in office to sow chaos, including by denying our servicemembers a long-overdue pay raise and hazard duty pay; our families paid family leave, child care, housing and health protections; and our veterans the benefits that they need and deserve".

