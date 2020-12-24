AVN 91.80 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (3.66%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 146.50 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (8.12%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
DGKC 113.81 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (3.46%)
EFERT 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
EPCL 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.59%)
FFL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.66%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
HBL 134.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.13%)
HUBC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.69%)
JSCL 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.24%)
KAPCO 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.44%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.24%)
PAEL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.04%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.99 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (5.2%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.98%)
PPL 91.05 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.87%)
PSO 217.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-0.93%)
SNGP 43.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
STPL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.96%)
TRG 78.08 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (6.52%)
UNITY 28.40 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.09%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,579 Increased By ▲ 52.76 (1.17%)
BR30 22,944 Increased By ▲ 320.05 (1.41%)
KSE100 43,485 Increased By ▲ 397.03 (0.92%)
KSE30 18,133 Increased By ▲ 193.6 (1.08%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bundesliga strugglers Mainz out of German Cup

  • "My players showed from the first minute that they weren't going to worry about the difficult conditions and the absentees," said Wolfsburg coach Oliver Glasner.
AFP 24 Dec 2020

BERLIN: Crisis-hit Bundesliga club Mainz crashed out on penalties to second division side Bochum in the second round of the German Cup on Wednesday after Robert Tesche scored a dramatic, stoppage-time equaliser for the underdogs.

Jean-Paul Boetius and Danny Latza gave Mainz a comfortable 2-0 lead, but Bochum fought back through Gerrit Holtmann and a stoppage-time equaliser from Robert Tesche.

Despite having goalkeeper Manuel Riemann sent off in stoppage time, the underdogs triumphed 3-0 in the penalty shootout after Mainz missed all their penalties.

Defeat crowned a miserable Christmas week for Mainz, who sit second from bottom in the league and parted ways with sporting director Rouwen Schroeder on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Dutch striker Wout Weghorst scored twice as Wolfsburg thrashed second-tier minnows Sandhausen 4-0 in the second round of the German Cup Wednesday, despite losing numerous players to Covid-19 in recent days.

With four players having tested positive for coronavirus in the last week and another three self-isolating, Wolfsburg were forced to list two reserve goalkeepers, Lino Kasten and Niklas Klinger, as outfield substitutes.

Yet the top-flight side cruised to victory thanks to goals from Yannick Gerhardt, Joao Victor and Weghorst, who has now scored 11 goals in his last 11 games.

"My players showed from the first minute that they weren't going to worry about the difficult conditions and the absentees," said Wolfsburg coach Oliver Glasner.

In Wednesday's other games, first-half goal from Sasa Kalajdzic saw Stuttgart to a 1-0 win over south-western neighbours Freiburg, while Werder Bremen waltzed to a 3-0 win over Hanover.

In-form Rot-Weiss Essen are the last fourth-tier side left in the draw after they stunned second-division local rivals Fortuna Duesseldorf 3-2.

Bundesliga Christmas Fortuna Duesseldorf Oliver Glasner Dutch striker Wout Weghorst Yannick Gerhardt

Bundesliga strugglers Mainz out of German Cup

Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers

Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus

PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million

One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter

Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals

Those who received payments from BISP: 31,433 pensioners, govt employees, others identified

US cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million, death toll at 1,723,054

Trump vetoes sweeping US defence bill

PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters