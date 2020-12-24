AVN 91.63 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (3.47%)
Pakistan

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in firing by terrorists in Awaran operation: ISPR

  • During intense exchange of fire with terrorists Havaldar Shoaib embraced shahadat, the ISPR said.
  • Army conducted an intelligence-based operation on terrorist hideout in Silak Kaur, Awaran, Balochistan and killed one terrorist.
Aisha Mahmood 24 Dec 2020

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred when terrorists opened fire on security forces in Silak Kaur, Awaran, Balochistan on Thursday.

According to a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army conducted an intelligence-based operation in Silak Kaur, Awaran and recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment from the hideout.

A terrorist was killed while another was apprehended. During the intense exchange of fire with terrorists, Havaldar Shoaib embraced martyrdom, ISPR said.

On Tuesday, the ISPR said that at least 10 suspected terrorists were killed in a gun battle with security forces during an intelligence-based operation in the Awaran area of Balochistan.

The ISPR further said that as soon as security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire and tried to flee the scene.

"These terrorists were also involved in a firing incident on security forces which resulted in the martyrdom of Lance Naik Iqbal on December 20 in Awaran," the ISPR said.

In October, a major terrorism activity was foiled by security forces as they successfully conducted an intelligence-based operation on a militants’ hideout in Balochistan’s Kech district.

A soldier of the Pakistan army was injured during the exchange of fire. The ISPR said one hardcore terrorist, involved in the killing of innocent people, extortion and attacking security forces, was also killed during the operation.

