AVN 92.31 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (4.23%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 11.50 (8.49%)
DCL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.88%)
DGKC 114.19 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (3.81%)
EFERT 62.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
EPCL 48.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.59%)
FFL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.28%)
HASCOL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.74%)
HBL 134.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
HUBC 78.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.74%)
JSCL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.9%)
KAPCO 26.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.03%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (6.35%)
OGDC 105.36 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.3%)
PAEL 38.53 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.99%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (5.63%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.09%)
PPL 91.13 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.96%)
PSO 217.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-0.77%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
STPL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.22%)
TRG 78.19 Increased By ▲ 4.89 (6.67%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (7.17%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By ▲ 58.82 (1.3%)
BR30 22,972 Increased By ▲ 348.41 (1.54%)
KSE100 43,538 Increased By ▲ 450.42 (1.05%)
KSE30 18,169 Increased By ▲ 229.4 (1.28%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold firms on weaker dollar, US stimulus bets

  • Underscoring the economic hit from the pandemic, data on Wednesday showed elevated US jobless claims and a drop in consumer spending for the first time since May in November.
Reuters 24 Dec 2020

Gold prices gained on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar as investors bet on further US stimulus following dour economic data even as President Donald Trump threatened to veto a long-awaited pandemic relief bill.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,875.61 per ounce by 0316 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,881.20.

"Gold prices are riding a near-term bull trend, propelled by a weaker dollar and a new strain of coronavirus that could derail the recovery, hinting at further stimulus ahead," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.

News that Britain and the European Union appeared close to clinching a long-elusive trade deal on Wednesday lifted the Euro and British pound, pushing down the dollar.

Safe-haven gold has also benefited from the spread of a more contagious variant of the virus in Britain that has forced the country to impose sweeping restrictions.

The rising risks from the new virus variant and surging US infections have kept investors optimistic about the US stimulus bill despite Trump's threat to veto the $900 billion relief package.

Underscoring the economic hit from the pandemic, data on Wednesday showed elevated US jobless claims and a drop in consumer spending for the first time since May in November.

Gold is considered as a hedge against inflation and monetary debasement.

Gold prices will move in tandem with COVID-19 developments next year, while President-elect Joe Biden's policy on the dollar and Sino-US relations will also determine the metal's trajectory, DailyFX's Yang said.

Silver climbed 0.6% to $25.69 an ounce. Platinum gained 0.3% to $1,017.43 and palladium rose 0.4% to $2,333.60.

Most markets will be closed on Friday for Christmas.

Coronavirus Donald Trump European Union British pound Silver DailyFX's Dubrovsky US stimulus bill Christmas Day

Gold firms on weaker dollar, US stimulus bets

Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers

Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus

PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million

One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter

Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals

Those who received payments from BISP: 31,433 pensioners, govt employees, others identified

US cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million, death toll at 1,723,054

Trump vetoes sweeping US defence bill

PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters