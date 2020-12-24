AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
Pakistan

PDM blocking roads after rejected by people: Bangash

  • He said that thin representation of other parties in the rally was showing that JUI-F wanted to capture PDM and impose its own agenda.
APP 24 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: The Spokesman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was now blocking roads here and creating inconvenience for public after being rejected by the people in other cities.

Expressing his reaction over PDM rally in Mardan, he criticized chairman of PDM for blocking roads after being slapped and rejected by people in Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi.

He said that Maulana Fazalur Rehman should listen to the remarks which were being passed about him by his senior party members and their stance about him was very much clear.

He said that purpose of holding a car rally was to divert people and media's attention from rising differences within JUI-F.

Terming the PDM as non-organized movement, Bangash said that leadership of PDM was unnerved and perplexed because their movement lack both proper planning and strategy.

He said that thin representation of other parties in the rally was showing that JUI-F wanted to capture PDM and impose its own agenda.

