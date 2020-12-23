COVID-19 pandemic: 40 dead, 918 new infections reported in Sindh

(Karachi) At least 40 people died of coronavirus while 918 new have been reported during 24 hours in Sindh, local media reported on Wednesday.

The provincial tally of infections increased to 207,407 and deaths to 3,419.

A statement issued from the CM house stated that a total of 11,643 samples were tested, out of which 918 turned out to be positive. 807 patients recovered over the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 184,999.

In addition, 18,989 patients are under treatment and of them 18,159 are in home isolation. The condition of 722 patients is stated to be critical while 85 of them have been put on ventilators.

Out of the total tally of new cases, 635 have been detected from Karachi, including 203 from District South, 270 District East, 92 Central District, 19 Korangi, 22 West and 29 Malir.

Hyderabad reported 80 new infections, Shaheed Benazirabad 52 infections, Kamber 20, Khairpur 10, Ghotki and Umerkot nine each, Badin and Larkana seven each, Sujawal and Thatta six each, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Matiari and Tando Allahyar two each, and Sanghar and Sukkur one each.