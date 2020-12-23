AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
COVID-19 outbreak: Ghani says it is unlikely schools will reopen from January next year

  • Education minister says students would not be promoted without sitting for examinations this time
  • COVID-19 situation in the country has become serious due to rapid rise in infections: Ghani
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 23 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said it is unlikely that schools would reopen next month as per the decision taken earlier by the government, local media reported.

Addressing a press briefing in Karachi on Wednesday, Ghani said: "Keeping in view the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, it is unlikely that education institutes would reopen in January 2020."

He said that students would not be promoted without sitting for examinations this time. The minister said that the COVID-19 situation in the country has become serious as cases are being reported from all cities.

The statement by provincial education minister comes amid rapid rise in coronavirus infections across the country. Pakistan has witnessed an alarming increase in COVID-19 deaths after experiencing second wave of the disease.

Earlier, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that all educational institutes in Pakistan will close from November 26. Mahmood said that the classes will be taken online and the term will continue till December 24. Winter vacations will commence from December 25 and last till January 10.

