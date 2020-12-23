Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC violations that left 1 dead, 3 injured

Pakistan registered a strong protest on Wednesday over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) which resulted in the martyrdom of a civilian.

On Tuesday, a 50-year-old woman was killed and three civilians including four-year-old minor sustained injuries after Indian troops resorted to indiscriminate firing in Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors of the LoC.

In a press release today, the Foreign Office said that Indian Charge d’Affaires was summoned and Pakistan's strong protest was registered over the neighbor's ceasefire violations.

In 2020, the Indian occupation forces have carried out 3012 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 28 shahadats and serious injuries to 253 innocent civilians, FO said.

FO said these Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC are a threat to regional peace and security. "By raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)," FO said.

Pakistan also called upon its neigbour to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding. India was also urged that it should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council.