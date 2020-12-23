AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,535 Increased By ▲ 42.01 (0.94%)
BR30 22,631 Increased By ▲ 226.96 (1.01%)
KSE100 43,189 Increased By ▲ 300.35 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,995 Increased By ▲ 159.66 (0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC violations that left 1 dead, 3 injured

  • On Tuesday, a 50-year-old woman was killed and three civilians including four-year-old minor sustained injuries after Indian troops resorted to indiscriminate firing in Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors of the LoC.
  • The Indian occupation forces have carried out 3012 ceasefire violations to date.
Aisha Mahmood 23 Dec 2020

Pakistan registered a strong protest on Wednesday over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) which resulted in the martyrdom of a civilian.

On Tuesday, a 50-year-old woman was killed and three civilians including four-year-old minor sustained injuries after Indian troops resorted to indiscriminate firing in Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors of the LoC.

In a press release today, the Foreign Office said that Indian Charge d’Affaires was summoned and Pakistan's strong protest was registered over the neighbor's ceasefire violations.

In 2020, the Indian occupation forces have carried out 3012 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 28 shahadats and serious injuries to 253 innocent civilians, FO said.

FO said these Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC are a threat to regional peace and security. "By raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)," FO said.

Pakistan also called upon its neigbour to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding. India was also urged that it should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council.

India Pakistan Kashmir LOC ceasefire violations FO

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC violations that left 1 dead, 3 injured

PM announces health cards, housing facility for Islamabad police

Pakistan desires economic stability in Afghanistan, says Moeed

U.S Coronavirus relief package contains $25 million for gender, democracy programs in Pakistan

DDC polls: PAGD clinches historic win against Modi-led BJP in IIOJK

Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000

Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers

Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla

SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters