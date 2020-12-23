AVN 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.50 (-13.43%)
BOP 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.99%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.84%)
HASCOL 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 78.28 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.6%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
MLCF 40.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 103.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.75%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.23%)
PPL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.55%)
PSO 218.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (0.85%)
SNGP 43.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
STPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.48%)
TRG 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-3.11%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.78%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By ▲ 19.51 (0.43%)
BR30 22,497 Increased By ▲ 93.73 (0.42%)
KSE100 43,035 Increased By ▲ 146.17 (0.34%)
KSE30 17,925 Increased By ▲ 89.97 (0.5%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia not expecting 'anything good' from Biden administration

  • We are definitely not expecting anything good.
AFP 23 Dec 2020

MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Wednesday Moscow was not expecting "anything good" from US President-elect Joe Biden, accusing members of his future administration of "Russophobia".

"We are definitely not expecting anything good. And it would be strange to expect good things from people, many of whom made their careers on Russophobia and throwing mud at my country," Ryabkov said in an interview with news agency Interfax.

Russia US President elect Joe Biden Russophobia Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov news agency Interfax.

Russia not expecting 'anything good' from Biden administration

DDC polls: PAGD clinches historic win against Modi-led BJP in IIOJK

Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000

Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers

Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla

SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Power sector PTI government's Achilles heel

Three police shot dead, fourth wounded in central France

WhatsApp, Google can thrive as super-apps in India

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters