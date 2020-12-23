World
Russia not expecting 'anything good' from Biden administration
- We are definitely not expecting anything good.
23 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Wednesday Moscow was not expecting "anything good" from US President-elect Joe Biden, accusing members of his future administration of "Russophobia".
"We are definitely not expecting anything good. And it would be strange to expect good things from people, many of whom made their careers on Russophobia and throwing mud at my country," Ryabkov said in an interview with news agency Interfax.
