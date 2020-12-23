AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 110.02 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.56%)
EFERT 63.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.49%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.17%)
FCCL 20.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
FFL 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.24%)
HASCOL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
HBL 133.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
HUBC 78.80 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
JSCL 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-5.62%)
KAPCO 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
MLCF 40.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
OGDC 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.46%)
PAEL 37.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
PIOC 96.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
POWER 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.01%)
PSO 219.41 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (1.27%)
SNGP 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
STPL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.5%)
TRG 72.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.11%)
UNITY 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,526 Increased By ▲ 32.76 (0.73%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 157.27 (0.7%)
KSE100 43,105 Increased By ▲ 215.61 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,963 Increased By ▲ 127.51 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Messi breaks Pele's record goal haul by scoring 644th for Barca

  • Pele scored 643 goals in 665 competitive games for Santos, while Messi needed 749 matches to break the record, although he did it in 17 seasons compared to the 19 the Brazil great needed.
Reuters 23 Dec 2020

VALLADOLID: Lionel Messi became the all-time top scorer for a single soccer club on Tuesday after scoring his 644th goal for Barcelona during their La Liga match against Real Valladolid, surpassing Pele's record goal haul for Brazilian side Santos.

The 33-year-old Argentine, who matched Pele's mark of 643 goals with a strike against Valencia on Saturday, scored the third goal in the 65th minute as Barca won 3-0 at Valladolid.

Pele scored 643 goals in 665 competitive games for Santos, while Messi needed 749 matches to break the record, although he did it in 17 seasons compared to the 19 the Brazil great needed.

Pele, now 80, made his Santos debut aged 15 in 1956 and left in 1974 after winning six Brazilian league titles plus two Copa Libertadores crowns, South America's European Cup.

Messi, who made his first appearance for Barcelona aged 17 in 2004, has won 10 La Liga titles with the club plus four Champions League trophies.

La Liga Lionel Messi Argentine Real Valladolid Copa Libertadores crowns

Messi breaks Pele's record goal haul by scoring 644th for Barca

Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla

SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Power sector PTI government's Achilles heel

WhatsApp, Google can thrive as super-apps in India

Asian business confidence gains steam, pandemic still top risk

Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57mn, death toll at 1,709,633

Britain and France ease transport ban

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters