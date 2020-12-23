Markets
Brent oil may fall towards $47.81
- The support is identified as the 23.6% retracement of a five-wave cycle from $39.34. The wave c is expected to travel to $47.81, its 100% projection level.
23 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: Brent oil may break a support at $49.38 per barrel and fall towards $47.81, driven by a wave c.
The support is identified as the 23.6% retracement of a five-wave cycle from $39.34. The wave c is expected to travel to $47.81, its 100% projection level.
Resistance is at $50.56, a break above which could lead to a gain to $51.56.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
