Brent oil may fall towards $47.81

  • The support is identified as the 23.6% retracement of a five-wave cycle from $39.34. The wave c is expected to travel to $47.81, its 100% projection level.
Reuters 23 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may break a support at $49.38 per barrel and fall towards $47.81, driven by a wave c.

The support is identified as the 23.6% retracement of a five-wave cycle from $39.34. The wave c is expected to travel to $47.81, its 100% projection level.

Resistance is at $50.56, a break above which could lead to a gain to $51.56.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

