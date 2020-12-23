AVN 99.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.78%)
Germany's confirmed coronavirus causes rise by 24,740

  • The reported death toll rose by 962 to 27,968, the tally showed.
Reuters 23 Dec 2020

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 24,740 to 1,554,920, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 962 to 27,968, the tally showed.

