World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus causes rise by 24,740
- The reported death toll rose by 962 to 27,968, the tally showed.
23 Dec 2020
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 24,740 to 1,554,920, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.
The reported death toll rose by 962 to 27,968, the tally showed.
Power sector PTI government's Achilles heel
Germany's confirmed coronavirus causes rise by 24,740
Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57mn, death toll at 1,709,633
Britain and France ease transport ban
Trump rejects Covid relief bill, calling it 'a disgrace'
Biden nominates Miguel Cardona as US education secretary
NEECA offers 50 percent energy audit to CPPs free
Wholesale power market appears to be a pipedream
FBR seeks to amend asset declaration rules
Corporate sector: FBR identifies tax exemption worth Rs150 billion
Fed directs Credit Suisse to boost money laundering controls
Read more stories
Comments