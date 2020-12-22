AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
DCL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
DGKC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.33%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.21%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.6%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 104.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.28%)
PAEL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-3.81%)
PSO 216.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.68%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US existing home sales fall more than expected in November

  • Existing home sales, which account for the bulk of US home sales, surged 25.8% on a year-on-year basis in November.
  • Sales fell in the South, Midwest and Northeast. They were flat in the West.
Reuters 22 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: US home sales fell more than expected in November after five straight month of gains amid a shortage of properties and more expensive houses, but the housing market remains underpinned by record low mortgage rates.

The National Association of Realtors said on Tuesday that existing home sales fell 2.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.69 million units last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales declining 1.0% to a rate of 6.70 million units in November.

Existing home sales, which account for the bulk of US home sales, surged 25.8% on a year-on-year basis in November.

Sales fell in the South, Midwest and Northeast. They were flat in the West.

The housing market has been the economy's star performer, thanks to pent-up demand and historically low mortgage rates. The COVID-19 pandemic has left 21.8% of the labor force working from home. That has led to a migration from city centers to suburbs and other low-density areas as Americans seek out spacious accommodation for home offices and schools.

The coronavirus recession, which started in February, has disproportionately affected lower-wage earners.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is around an average of 2.67 percent, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac. That is the lowest rate since the agency started tracking the data in 1971.

Housing supply has failed to keep up with demand, pushing home prices out of the reach of many first-time buyers, despite builders ramping up construction. The government reported last week that single-family homebuilding, the largest share of the housing market, increased in November to the highest level since April 2007.

In November, there were 1.28 million previously owned homes on the market, a record low and down 22% from a year ago. The median existing house price jumped 14.6% from a year ago to $310,800 in November. Sales were concentrated in upper price segment of the market.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week though the US central bank was monitoring house prices and those of other assets, "from a financial stability standpoint, housing prices are not of a level of concern right now." Powell said the higher prices were "just reflective of a lot of demand."

At November's sales pace, it would take a record low 2.3 months to exhaust the current inventory. A six-to-seven-month supply is viewed as a healthy balance between supply and demand.

US home sales usa economy

US existing home sales fall more than expected in November

'Time for performance has arrived,' PM tells ministers that we can no longer adhere to lack of experience justification

Woman martyred, three injured as Indian troops target civilian population with heavy weapons

Senate polls cannot be held before February 10, clarifies ECP

Money laundering case: Assets of Shehbaz Sharif family seized

Google, Facebook agree to join hands against potential anti-trust lawsuit: Report

Shaheen XI exercise: Air chief flies hi-tech Chinese fighter aircraft

At 40.32%, Abbottabad’s COVID-19 positivity rate highest in the country: NCOC

Pakistan’s Current Account Surplus rose further, FX reserves at highest level in 3 years

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters