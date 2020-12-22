AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
Last day of VSS scheme: PIA receives over 1,300 applications

  • The employees seeking departure under the scheme would be paid his or her dues on January 31, 2021.
  • Employees under the age of 58 are eligible to avail the separation scheme.
BR Web Desk Updated 22 Dec 2020

Over 1,300 employees of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) have submitted applications seeking early retirement under the voluntary separation scheme (VSS).

ARY News citing its sources reported that airline has received over 1,300 applications since the scheme was brought in with today (Tuesday) being the last day of submission.

A mandatory retirement scheme will follow the VSS, under which employees with poor performance will be laid off.

Besides laying off almost half its employees, PIA plans to move its head offices, including the flight services division, commercial department and human resource divisions, to Islamabad by the end of January as part of the restructuring plan.

It is worth to mention here that employees under the age of 58 are eligible to avail the VSS. The estimate of the scheme would be calculated via November 30, 2020 salary drawn by the employees interested in the scheme.

Employees, who are 58 or above, and the contractual workers not eligible for the scheme. The employees seeking departure under the scheme would be paid his or her dues on January 31, 2021.

The airline’s administration had already sought a fund of RS12 billion from the federal government to make the scheme successful.

It was reported that the national flag carrier, which has over 14,000 employees currently, only required 7,000 workers to operate.

