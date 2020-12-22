AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
AI use in the future will largely determine battle outcomes - Putin

BR Web Desk Updated 22 Dec 2020

MOSCOW: According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the technical modernisation of the arm and navy requires the introduction of new forms of warfare science, especially through the integration of artificial intelligence.

As reported by Russian news agency TASS, President Putin has expressed certainty that the use of artificial intelligence in controlling weapons in the future will largely determine the outcome of future conflicts.

In an expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry's Board on Monday, Putin stated that "Weapons and hardware with elements of artificial intelligence should be more actively integrated, tested and employed in combat training", adding that "such weapons boost the potential of units and formations manyfold not just today but will also largely determine the battle outcome in the near future".

Putin observed that it is vital to not only study the experience of modern armed conflicts and local wars (and insurgencies), but also to make predictions on how they will evolve in the future, stating that "considering [the] emergence of weaponry based on new physical principles in certain foreign armies".

He added that the Russian military is aware of these challenges, and "are allocating serious resources, both financial and administrative ones, on creation and development of technologies. It is not about spending these funds, purchasing high-status gadgets and other household appliances. Artificial intelligence is not about a so-called fashion hype or a prestigious trend, that will fade away, vanish tomorrow or the day after tomorrow".

He recalled that "global history knows many cases when large, global corporations and even countries literally slept through a technological breakthrough and were swept off the historical stage overnight."

