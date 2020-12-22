EasyJet defers Airbus aircraft delivery

LONDON: British airline easyJet, whose finances have come under severe pressure during the COVID-19 pandemic, has agreed with Airbus to defer the delivery of aircraft, it said on Tuesday.

The airline said a total of 22 aircraft will be deferred from full year 2022 to 2024, to full year 2027 to 2028.

In addition, there will be movement of 15 delivery dates within the period 2022 to 2024 to more closely match forecast seasonal requirements.