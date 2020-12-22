Despite COVID-19, CPEC is timely expanding into its second phase, says Bajwa

Despite the global economic slowdown resulted due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the multi-billion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has been moving ahead at a rapid pace, said CPEC Authority Chairman, Asim Saleem Bajwa.

"After successful completion of the first phase, CPEC is expanding into its second phase as per schedule despite a very serious setback of COVID-19 around the world, ensuring economic stability and well-being of the people of Pakistan," said Bajwa said while addressing Awarding Ceremony for Outstanding Pakistani Staff of CPEC projects, quoted Xinhua.

Bajwa said that the timely implementation of the projects is a testament to Pakistan-China friendship, saying that the project is a 'game changer'.

"The biggest dividends people of Pakistan are going to witness due to CPEC in the coming days are creation of massive local jobs, transformation of technology, particularly in the newer areas of science and technology, industrialization and agriculture," he said.

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said CPEC has contributed towards the development of Pakistan and regional connectivity.

"Both sides have overcome the difficulties of COVID-19, and made new headway of cooperation in a coordinated way. In the on-going year, there was no stop of the construction, no job cut, and no withdrawal of workforce of the CPEC projects," the ambassador said.

"In the next stage... we will focus more on areas of industrial cooperation, agriculture and socio-economic development to promote CPEC into a demonstration project for high quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative," he said.