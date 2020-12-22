AVN 100.60 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.36%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
CHCC 135.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
DCL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
DGKC 109.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.41%)
EFERT 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.02%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
FCCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.26%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 135.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.43%)
HUBC 77.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.91%)
JSCL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
KAPCO 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
OGDC 105.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.06%)
PAEL 38.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.91%)
PIBTL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.53%)
PIOC 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
POWER 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
PPL 90.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-3.18%)
PSO 217.40 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (0.85%)
SNGP 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.25%)
STPL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.47%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.01%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.09%)
BR100 4,563 Increased By ▲ 9.36 (0.21%)
BR30 22,787 Increased By ▲ 57.91 (0.25%)
KSE100 43,386 Increased By ▲ 51.98 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,055 Increased By ▲ 32.27 (0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thai central bank seen holding key rate at record low 0.50%

  • He said the BOT might ease the rate sooner than thought, if it assessed that the resurgence in COVID-19 would aggravate a shaky economic recovery and liquidity concerns.
Reuters 22 Dec 2020

BANGKOK: Thailand's central bank is widely expected to leave its key interest rate at a record low to preserve its policy options as the tourism-reliant economy deals with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, a Reuters poll showed.

However, the new outbreak, the strength of the baht , below-target inflation plus protracted political protests could pressure the central bank to take action sooner than expected, analysts said.

In the poll, all but one of 13 economists predicted the Bank of Thailand's (BOT) Monetary Policy Committee would hold its one-day repurchase rate steady at an all-time low of 0.50% at its final meeting of this year. One expected a 25 basis point cut, citing rising risks to growth next year.

"We maintain our out-of-consensus call that the BOT will cut its policy rate to zero by the first quarter of 2021," said Nomura economist Charnon Boonnuch.

Predicting a rate reduction in the first quarter of 2021, Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital market research at Kasikornbank, said "monetary policy is caught between a rock and a hard place."

He said the BOT might ease the rate sooner than thought, if it assessed that the resurgence in COVID-19 would aggravate a shaky economic recovery and liquidity concerns.

The epidemic at a seafood centre in southwest of the capital Bangkok, the country's worst yet, has infected over 800 people since the weekend.

That comes just as Thailand is seeking to revive its vital tourism.

On Wednesday, the BOT will also offer new economic forecasts. The BOT governor previously said the economy might perform worse than expected in 2021.

Thailand's central bank Bank of Thailand Global coronavirus infections Nomura economist Charnon Boonnuch Kobsidthi Silpachai

Thai central bank seen holding key rate at record low 0.50%

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Funds transferred to provinces: Centre takes its first steps towards monitoring spending

US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package

Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog

IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters